Letter: We need leaders

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Jared Ploger, Dominick Cirone, Dr. Amy Murillo and Mary Jo Wenmouth for SD308 school board. They have the educational and financial experience to make sound decisions that will positively impact our school district. This group celebrates the rich diversity of our community and will provide collaboration and transparency.

Jared Ploger and Dr. Amy Murillo provide a combined 37 years of experience in the education field. As a current school board member, Mr. Ploger is a champion for our students and teachers, always willing to engage with community members and welcoming difficult conversations. Dr. Murillo will be focused on a student-centered approach, as well as what is best for our community.

Together, Dominick Cirone and Mary Jo Wenmouth bring over 50 years of experience in the finance industry. Mr. Cirone, also a current board member, has served on multiple committees within the district. Along with financial expertise, they will support our teachers in District 308.

As a parent in this district, I am proud to support these candidates for school board. Their student-centered approach, ideas for supporting all learners and their financial and educational experiences make them great choices for our school district.

We need leaders who support our teachers so they can enter their classrooms ready to guide each child down a path to success. Jared Ploger, Dominick Cirone, Dr. Amy Murillo and Mary Jo Wenmouth are the candidates to do this.

Michelle DeDecker

Aurora