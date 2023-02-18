Letter: More players, more sponsors, more fun

To the Editor:

The ninth annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser at the Yorkville Public Library was Feb. 5, and the Yorkville Public Library and the Friends of the Library want to thank everyone who made this event so successful. All profits will be going to fund library programs and services.

Over $10,000 was raised from this “fun” fundraiser where people played golf in the library. There were more players, more sponsors, more fun and more money raised than ever before. Over 800 people attended, and over 500 of those played a round of golf.

We are grateful to the many sponsors, decorators and raffle donors. Dozens of volunteers were needed to set up and take down the 18-hole course and to help that day. We are especially grateful to you, the players, who came to this great family event.

Once again, Yorkville High School students moved the greens and equipment to both floors of the library and then back again after the event. A big shoutout to coaches Dan McGuire and Tom Cerven and their entire crew.

Shelley Augustine, the amazing library director, and the entire library staff gave endless support. Katelyn Gregory, Library & Recreation Community Engagement and Marketing coordinator, made a remarkable difference in the success of the fundraiser. Members of the Friends of the Library worked tirelessly to make the day memorable.

Thank you, Yorkville. Plan to come to next year’s Mini Golf FUN Raiser at the library.

Judy Somerlot

Friends of the Yorkville Public Library

Yorkville