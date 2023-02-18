Letter: An illusion of a need?

To the Editor:

Many gun owners appear to have the opinion that owning an assault weapon is a right. Do they feel the same way if this same type of gun was in the hands of a dangerous individual? After all, they are the most often weapon used in mass killings.

Just like as automobiles increase in numbers, so do accidents. The increase number of assault weapons makes them more obtainable. Why would any gun owner actually have a need for such a weapon? Is it a bona fide need or is it just an illusion of a need? The majority of Americans don’t own an assault weapon and never felt the need for such a weapon.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich