To the Editor:

Listening to a recording of Burt Bacharach hits, one of the songs was “What the world needs now is Love.” That’s a bit optimistic, but it gives us a bit of hope.

There still is debate over the Illinois gun law, but Senator Durbin has introduced a bill that might make it. It takes aim at gun violence. Improving school lunches has merit so that is another good sign. Yes, tragic mass shootings go on, but let’s not stop working for progress

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich