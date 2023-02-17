Letter: Honesty lacking

To the Editor:

A recent Forum contributor very clearly demonstrated the liberal Democrat bias.

I agree that politics are full of dishonest people, and those caught telling lies should suffer the consequences. But the writer failed to mention the biggest liar of all; the befuddled career politician now inhabiting the White House. You can tell when Biden’s lying because his lips are moving. He was forced out of the 1988 presidential primary when he was caught plagiarizing and lying about his academic credentials. He’s had to walk back his claims that he marched and was arrested in the civil rights movement. He’s claimed that gas was $5 per gallon, and there was no COVID vaccine, when he took office. Blatant lies, and the list keeps growing.

The writer also complained about the Republican House refusing to increase the current $31.4 trillion debt limit without trying to reduce the pork from the most recent $1.7 trillion spending package that was rammed through the previous Democratic Congress. When Nancy Pelosi gave the 4,100 page budget document to the House members, she gave instructions that they’d vote on it the next day. While no one had time to study the bill, the Democrats fell into lockstep and passed it anyway.

Increasing the debt limit is like giving your child a credit card, and each time they max it out you just give them another card. There needs to be some fiscal accountability, which seemingly is a concept foreign to Democrats.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego