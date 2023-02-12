Letter: Vulgar debauchery

To the Editor:

Ms. Cindy Williams’ attempt to define decency down is just gaslighting. We must call the racy event “Illusions” scheduled for the Sandwich Opera House exactly what it is: lewd and vulgar debauchery.

In our favorite Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” we see what Bedford Falls becomes when one good person like George Bailey is not there to prevent it from becoming “Pottersville,” a town with the same kind of activities that will be featured at the Opera House.

Don’t be fooled. These people are there to groom our children for the licentiousness they want to present as normal behavior for children and adults. What they don’t get away with this time, they’ll do the next time, and the Opera House Board and the Sandwich City Council will just wring their hands and say what they are saying now – “There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Will you repeat their mantra, too, as decency becomes more and more elusive?

At least “It’s a Wonderful Life” has a happy ending, and George Bailey finds out that he did make a difference for good in his little town where the family is treasured. Will you?

Elsie Campbell Morrissey

Sandwich