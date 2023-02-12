Letter: Just ignore gas prices?

To the Editor:

No weather balloon jokes in this letter. That would be redundant and useless; the information that the Chinese government was looking for was already acquired. Joe closed the barn door after the horse was gone.

My question today to Joe and Gov. Pritzker is this: Have either one of you filled up your car’s tank of late? Obviously not. They would appreciate it I’m sure, if we should ignore the just under $4 per gallon gas prices and invest $75,000-plus in a new electric anything.

OK, I’ll do it. I think I can get $3,000 for my 8-year-old Ford Taurus that would knock the price of my new Mercedes or Volvo down to $72,000. It’s a deal for sure. I figured that at 1% apr, I could have my electric Cadillac paid off just in time to secure another replacement battery at a cost of only $15,000.

Ronald Reagan was correct when you hear “I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” run and hide. Nothing of benefit can come of it.

Don Lass

Oswego