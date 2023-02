To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who helped support the Helmar Lutheran Church Food Pantry Kumla Fundraiser on Jan. 21. We served just over 600 people on this 15th annual Kumla Supper and through the generous funds received we raised enough to buy two semitruck loads of food for 150 pantry patrons.

That’s incredible. We continue to be amazed at the compassion of our community to help their neighbors in need.

Sharon Bond

On behalf of the HLC Food Pantry Board

Yorkville