Letter: Competent and caring people

To the Editor:

I support Dominick Cirone, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Amy Murillo and Jared Ploger in the upcoming school board election, as these candidates represent the kind of sensible behavior and good decisions that will make Oswego a winning community in the future.

Cirone and Wenmouth, who spent many years working as finance professionals, bring a shrewd view of how to keep spending to a minimum while keeping services to our valued students at a maximum. Murillo and Ploger are educators who understand that there is a complex interplay between students, parents and staff that makes student progress and high achievement possible.

They also understand how to make our schools function in a realistic and practical way, which I highly value.

I hope that people reading this will make an effort to go and vote on April 4 and that you will vote for competent and caring people like Cirone, Wenmouth, Murillo and Ploger.

Toni Morgan

Oswego