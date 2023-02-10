Letter: Thanks for recycling Styrofoam

To the Editor:

The Earth Care Team at Oswego Presbyterian Church expresses much appreciation to all who participated in the Jan. 7 Styrofoam/Polystyrene Recycle Event. Keeping these plastics out of the landfill is an important step toward a more sustainable world.

Oswego Presbyterian received no compensation for the foam collected. It was taken to Dart Inc.’s recycle center at 310 Evergreen Drive in North Aurora. This event is done as an educational event to let the community know that polystyrene is recyclable and that we are privileged to have this recycling collection center nearby. The Dart center is open 24/7 to receive polystyrene foam. Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol are accepted. Foam cups and food containers (rinsed) should be put in a tied-up plastic bag with packaging foam in a separate bag.

It should be noted that recycling polystyrene is energy intensive. So, the best long-term solution, especially in other parts of the country where recycling is not available, is to transition away from polystyrene packaging to biodegradable packaging as Panera Bread, Starbucks and other companies are doing.

Ken Mozingo

Yorkville