Letter: How does it end?

To the Editor:

TV news used to be unbiased reporting but has collapsed into promoting hearsay and editorial opinions. Social media has become a bullhorn for rumors, propaganda and innuendos. I once looked to our political parties for leadership. Not anymore. Both sides point the finger at the other to sidetrack us from what their real intentions are.

How do we eradicate this insidious culture that populates our world? Does civilization need to be reborn with a more enlightened perspective on how we treat each other and the planet we call home? It may take an Armageddon event for this nonsense to stop. Perhaps this is our ultimate destiny. Time will tell.

I have 20-30 years left to enjoy life with my wife on matters that put a smile on my face. I will invest more effort into understanding different viewpoints and promote the welfare of others, but I am only a small fish in a big pond. Unfortunately, our species invests more intellectual capital on destructive tendencies versus investing in real solutions. Sometimes I wonder if we are a gift to what life has to offer or an infestation. Where did we go wrong?

Most of humanity believes God created humankind but fell short of the desired outcome. Nonetheless, this is the hand we are dealt with. Can we climb out of the social and political abyss we put ourselves in? Do we have the collective will to change, or do nothing and await our fate? I wish I had the answer.

Stephan C. Moen

Oswego