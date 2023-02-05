Letter: 100% pro-Oswego

To the Editor:

In response to Mr. Hudson’s letter last week where he wrote: “Kauffman opened a new account with $5,000 in non-itemized funds. Where that came from, we may never know.”

It came from me. My checking account to be exact. The A-1 filing is on record with the State Board of Elections if you care to look. I gave it to my campaign because I’ve been very fortunate in my career to enjoy quite a bit of success. Because of that success, I am in a position to spend this (and perhaps quite a bit more) on the campaign to be president of this community that I love so much.

Oswego is my home. My wife and I love raising our kiddos here. I will fight every day for the best interests of residents and taxpayers. I am 100% pro-Oswego.

Fighting for Oswego is what I’ve always done. As trustee, public safety was paramount. I was privileged to be a part of the team that built the Oswego Police Department, which has caused crime in Oswego to fall more than 40% in the last five years. If elected president, I will bring my business acumen and string of personal successes to our local government.

I will also bring transparency and integrity back, by not allowing developers and their attorneys to sway elected officials with their donations. I propose an ethics ordinance to ensure our elected officials are upholding the highest standards.

Visit KauffmanForOswego.com for more information.

Ryan Kauffman

Oswego