Letter: Vote on April 4

To the Editor:

These are the candidates I support in the election for SD308 board of education April 4:

Dominick Cirone and his family are dear friends of my family. Dominick is a great dad with a career in finance and a dedicated volunteer for many years in our community, including having served on the SD308 board of education and other elected local positions.

Jared Ploger has served our board several times, has always been a great and transparent source of knowledge and information about the financial and other challenges our district is facing and has the perspective of both parent and educator.

They, along with Dr. Amy Murillo and Mary Jo Wenmouth, are the team of dedicated and experienced people we need to move our school district in the right direction. They have the ideas to overcome the financial challenges our district faces. They support our teachers who have faced some of the toughest times in their careers. They support a high-quality curriculum and they support all of our students, who deserve to continue receiving a high-quality education in a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment.

We cannot afford to let today’s challenges and threats to public education take hold in SD308. Our community is better than that. I encourage everyone to learn more about these candidates on their Facebook pages and ask the questions. It is crucial that we vote on April 4.

Jennifer Shaw

Oswego