Letter: Message is still the same

To the Editor:

I recently made reference to H. Norman Schwarzkopf as an example of leadership. General Schwarzkopf was a bad example to use, because Trump and allies could not measure up to even a mediocre leader. It now appears that some allies are now fleeing him like rats jumping a sinking ship. But they showed their true colors, and there is no reason to now trust them.

Complaints were made that nothing was being done to investigate Hunter Biden. Well, look no further than David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware. Attorney General Garland has said he will not interfere. I say let the chips fall where they may. If he did a crime, prosecute him.

A complainant pointed out that a quote I previously used (“Don’t forget that every people get the government it deserves.” White Rose Society, 1942 Germany) was first used by others. The message is still the same. They complained that the Democrats have been the majority in the House, Senate and presidency for the last two years, and that resembles fascism. So if that’s the case, then doesn’t that warped logic hold true when the Republicans are in control? Some have no concept of what fascism really is.

“Some people are going to leave a mark on this world, while others will leave a stain.” Eleanor Roosevelt.

Maybe Trump said that before Mrs. Roosevelt did, but the message is still the same.

Allen Close

Oswego