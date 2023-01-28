Letter: Tuition no longer free

To the Editor:

An article in the Tuesday, Dec. 27, Chicago Tribune (sect. 1, p. 3) describes Waubonsee College’s $60 million facility which will house offices, labs and 16 welding stations for auto repair students.

Our son took a welding course at Joliet Jr. College many years ago. However, to be certified for a specific auto manufacturer’s service center, you must be hired – he was told by a number of such that as he had “no experience;” he never got a welding job. Waubonsee should see to it students have solid job prospects if they attain school certification.

We figure the 16 additional welding stations to be installed in the new building will require – 1,000 square feet? OK, say 2,000. This is why $60 million is needed?

I remember the days during the 1930s, my father taught “night school” in high school buildings – the junior college prototype. Today, campuses [are] identical to state universities: unionized faculties. Hundred thousand-dollar professor salaries. And tuition no longer free despite our hundreds in real estate taxes.

Like school boards, dominated by teacher unions and union-influenced administrators, expansions in services employment and plant are the goal of bureaucracy. Our “junior” colleges have little resemblance to the original idea of using vacant nighttime high school classrooms to teach college courses to those unable to afford the 1920s college campus.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon