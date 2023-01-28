Letter: Operation Santa Toy Drive thanks

To the Editor:

Thanks to all of the community members, organizations, businesses and schools that helped collect toys and gift cards and also to those who helped sort and distribute toys for the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club Operation Santa Toy Drive. We were able to help over 1,200 children this year in Kendall County.

Thanks to the American Legion in Yorkville, Brenart Eye Clinic, Boy Scout Troop 40, Cub Scout Pack 350, Girl Scout Troops 1441 and 1718‚ YHS S.A.L.T Club, Foxes Softball, BSA Girls Troop, Home Depot, Bristol Grade School, the three Bristol-Kendall Fire Stations, Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shop, Midnight Mods, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Peaceful Pathways Montessori, Knights of Columbus Yorkville Chapter, Restore Church, Trinity United Methodist, Wheatland Title, Ultimate Beauty Salon, Yorkville Congregational Church, Bristol Bay Elementary, Grand Reserve Elementary, Royal Oaks Bunco Group, Anytime Fitness, Keith’s Car Care, Oswegoland Park District, Prairie Point Elementary, St. Anne’s Church, Ultimate Dance on the Move and MAPEI in West Chicago.

Thank you to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry and its volunteers for letting us use their space again this year, and to Cindy and Dulce for their hard work putting Teen Bags together for us. Thank you to our YJWC members and their families who came and helped.

We work very hard to make this run smoothly for the clients who need help during Christmas. We could not run this program without all the help from the community. Thank you.

Teresa Wedeen

2022 Operation Santa Chair

President, Yorkville Junior Women’s Club

Yorkville