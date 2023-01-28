Letter: A busy time

To the Editor:

It has been a busy time for our legislators, what with abortion and gun violence legislation.

The gun bill is already in the courts, so our attention needs to go there. Add to these the celebrations, especially Martin Luther King Jr. A very important issue which warrants our support is the effort to avoid a nuclear arms race. This means that we have the privilege to think about the issues and express our opinion. I hope you will do some of both.

One for the lighter vein: If you are about to buy a Tesla electric car, with the price drop you will save on the higher cost of eggs.

Rev Bob Dell

Sandwich