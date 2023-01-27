Letter: Far worse danger

To the Editor:

How Biden neglected his responsibility to return classified documents does appear unintentional, but not forgivable.

Comparing the risk level for these types of documents, they were in far worse danger having Trump intentionally taking a much larger quantity and then being stored in poorly secured locations. He fought from returning them while some required a search warrant. Many documents were than found scattered in Trump’s office and appeared as having been compromised including some top secret folders found empty.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich