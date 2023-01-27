Letter: Abortion providers operate fearlessly in Illinois

To the Editor:

One would think that the signing of an Illinois law expanding abortion rights would be a solemn moment of victory. After all, abortion is the termination of life and not to be taken lightly. But on Friday, Jan. 13, photos capturing the signing of this bill found our governor and his supporters beaming from ear to ear. No grieving here.

Thanks to this law, abortion providers can now operate fearlessly in Illinois. One generous provision allows medical personnel who performed illegal abortions in other states and have had their licensed revoked, to apply for one here. Medical providers without a license may be issued temporary permits in certain circumstances, like the endangerment of public safety? This bill will cost everyone more money because of insurance mandated coverage, not to mention human life.

Now there’s a small problem with the abortion pill to be dispensed at your pharmacy without a doctor’s OK. This pill works partially by causing internal hemorrhaging. But let’s not think about that. Let’s look at the bright side. Illinois has a new industry, abortion access. Illinois - the abortion mecca of the Midwest.

Instead of headlines about high crime, high taxes, corruption and population flight, Illinois has distinguished itself by embracing the human termination industry. Yes ma’am, if you desire an abortion, come to Illinois where we will be happy to help.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego