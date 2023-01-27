Letter: A false equivalency

To the Editor:

Usually Trump brags about having the most and the biggest, the most money; the most wives; the biggest, tallest buildings; all the while being the biggest liar – at least until George Santos landed in McCarthy’s slim majority in Congress.

It was unusual when Trump didn’t brag about the big pile of secret classified documents he had squirreled into boxes on his way out of the White House until we found out about them in August 2022. Then he wanted us to know he had hundreds of them and he didn’t want to return them because he claimed they were his, having magically declassified them just by thinking it. So much for the man of law and order.

Now a few documents have been found in President Biden’s possession which he immediately turned over to the DOJ (Department of Justice). Trumplicans want us to believe that what Trump did is the same thing. That’s what you call a false equivalency, an informal fallacy in which an equivalency is drawn between two subjects based on flawed or false reasoning. The highly classified national security documents that Trump took may not have all been retrieved even now as he lied from the beginning about them and is fighting to keep what may remain because they are his, which they are not. Trump is an obstructionist and the biggest liar. The truth will out.

Judy Siedecki

Oswego