Letter: Think twice

To the Editor:

We found out yesterday the Iranian bomb drones that the Russians are using against the Ukrainians contain American-made parts from our companies.

Since Russia is using them to attack both the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian civilians, I think these companies are committing war crimes just like Putin. They are accomplices to Putin’s murders.

If there are World Court War trials, they should pay Ukraine for the murders, injuries, and the physical damage they have done to civilian property. Maybe they will think twice before anything like this happens again.

George Hayner

Montgomery