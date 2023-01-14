Letter: Solar farm proposed

To the Editor:

A solar farm is being proposed for Yorkville. If approved, New Leaf Energy’s freestanding solar farm will be situated on approximately 18.44 acres of the existing farmland parcel located immediately north of the BNSF railroad line and east of Beecher Road. Who will bear the cleanup costs when we discover that solar power is impractical?

The annexation public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. The rezoning and special use public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at United City of Yorkville City Hall, 800 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.

Check the city website for updates: yorkville.il.us/833/New-Leaf-Solar-Energy-Annexation-Rezoning.

David Guss

Yorkville