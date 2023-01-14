Letter: New Year’s Day hike thanks

To the Editor:

It’s a banner year for the New Year’s Day Hike.

Thank you to everyone who came out for the New Year’s Day Hike at Hoover Forest Preserve on Sunday, Jan. 1. Your contributions allowed us to donate 406 cans of soup to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. We put 80 cans in the pot for lunch, for a total of 486 cans. We estimate 115 hikers enjoyed the balmy weather, the scenery and the guided hikes.

Thank you to the hike leaders for their efforts and to the volunteers who helped with lunch; you made a good day great.

Thank you to the Krause family for their lunch donations and their assistance. Thank you to the anonymous donors for their lunch support.

Thank you to Shaw Media for helping spread the word supporting our hike.

Thank you to the Kendall County Forest Preserve for sponsoring the NYDH.

Al Birdwell

Oswego