Letter: Common sense approach

To the Editor:

As we see the public reacting to the legislation of Illinois’ recent gun restrictions, what is the common sense approach to those issues?

How many times has an assault weapon saved lives comparing it to how many times an assault weapon has been used to kill or maimed innocent people?

What is the purpose with those having large magazine holders?

We are all aware the assault weapon’s main purposes is to kill people, not hunting or fishing. How is it justified as a necessity for such a weapon or how does it make Illinois safer?

When you are at the funerals no one wants to hear that the weapon was in the wrong hands.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich