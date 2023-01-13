Letter: Should not be allowed

To the Editor:

My New Year’s wish is to return our history to its respectful proper station, such as:

All historical statues that were taken down to be returned to their proper station; bring back historical names that have been removed from schools and other public places; support our police instead of tearing them down by radical groups.

Our history, our way of life is slowly being destroyed by a few who want to change it to accommodate their own ambition. This should not be allowed.

Michael Svanovick

Plano