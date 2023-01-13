Letter: Explain the reasons

To the Editor:

Seven or 8 miles from Yorkville, North Aurora has a number of large auto and truck dealership service departments. Might they be a better source of maintenance than spending one and a quarter million dollars buying and fixing up the former Yorkville downtown fire station? (Record, Dec. 8, 2022, p. 5).

The state and many municipalities park vehicles outside and run diesels at idle in very cold weather if they might be required. Five bays are able to save a quarter million dollars in expense each by garaging a truck? If repair is proposed, the county can pay off the expense hiring maintenance employees? Are the jitneys the county runs at a loss to be so maintained? Maybe the Record reporter could dig more deeply.

The COVID-19 epidemic indicated coroner space inadequate? Can funeral homes help? What “other purposes” need the second floor space occupied by the county clerk such that a $2-$3 million new building must be built for her? Maybe buy the bank building at Van Emmon and Route 47 from Yorkville for her?

Maybe the County Board could explain the reasons these millions should be spent on buildings for expansion of the workforce costing additional millions.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon