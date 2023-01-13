Letter: Do better

To the Editor:

Every taxpayer, parent, student, of School District 308 has an important decision coming up in the April 4 consolidated election. Current board member Jared Ploger is running for reelection, and I strongly urge the voters in 308 to not reelect him.

Mr. Ploger, his first time on the board, voted to eliminate sports at the junior high level and then left the board. A month later, the district found the money to reinstate the sports. Mr. Ploger has told you, the citizens, that we have to deal with a tax referendum and increase your taxes and has voted and supported this and then bailed.

We can and will do better than Mr. Ploger.

Jason Hudson

Oswego