Letter: It takes a village

To the Editor:

2022 continued to be a challenging time for many within the community. For those having a really tough time, the community has again come together to help those needing a little extra boost during the holiday season.

On behalf of the Franklin Mall Christmas Project and the Sandwich Lions Club, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the support and generosity. This year, we have impacted more than 290 families within the Sandwich School District with deliveries of food boxes and grocery gift certificates.

Our teams of Santas were able to resume making their in-person visits spreading holiday cheer with homemade cookies and candies. We were also able to safely deliver cookies to nursing and rehabilitation facilities as well as the local hospital.

This could not have been accomplished without the overwhelming support of the community, project volunteers, local businesses and local students and teachers.

The Franklin Mall Christmas Project has successfully carried out the 68-year tradition of helping those in need during the holiday season. This could not have been accomplished without the army of volunteers who donate their time. Frankie and Peg Mall (founders in 1954) would certainly be pleased with this continued act of giving.

It is truly gratifying to be a part of such a giving community. This project takes a village to accomplish such a worthy charitable act. Thank you for your support.

Karen Spangler

Franklin Mall Christmas Project

Sandwich Lion’s Club

Sandwich