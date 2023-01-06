Letter: Christmas thanks

To the Editor:

After admiring the Christmas lights around town, I decided to use this letter in order to give thanks for all the beautiful lights decorations.

Of course, as I write on Christmas Day, there is so much for which to be thankful. There is the church service with beautiful music, but, moreover, the reminder of the meaning of Christmas – that we give thanks for the birth of a baby boy a couple of thousand years ago. Joyce and I are so very thankful that our family (almost everyone) was able to gather by phone if not in person. Gift giving is way down, but I do really like my new sweater.

Even the comic strips in the Christmas Day paper carried a message of appreciation for Christmas. I liked Mutts, but I can’t describe in words the visual effect.

That crazy movie with the boy and his Red Ryder bb gun ran all day again. A cherished tradition in our family is the “Christmas Carol, the Concert.” It is the classic Dickens tale performed as a dramatic concert featuring a full symphony orchestra, choir, narrator and three soloists. It is truly a moving experience.

You will be reading this when the holiday has begun to fade, but wait – there is a great tradition among many to celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas that take us through January 1. It ends Jan. 5, the church season of Epiphany beginning the next day.

So give thanks, every one, and keep the spirit of gratitude alive.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich