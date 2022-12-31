Letter: Voting inconveniences

To the Editor:

The Nov. 8 ballots had no provision for a straight Republican or Democratic vote – “split ticket” voting for numerous candidates is time consuming. Add weak vision and this adds several minutes to the voting time. I see pictures of Chicago voters in long lines outside polls. Are we trying to make people mail in ballots?

Why are the ovals to be filled in so dim? In often poorly lit voting booths they are invisible to me. Ditto against the dark background of the referenda. We should encourage in-person voting to maximize trust in the system.

For the first time, my wife and I were permitted at a table to fill out our ballots. For those of us with handicaps, this is a blessing – my wife has limited endurance standing. Properly supervised, how many voters will be intimidated by an adjacent partisan? Booths can be requested – this should speed voting and encourage turnout. If there exists dangers to democracy, low voter turnout due to inconveniences is one such.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon