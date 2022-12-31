Letter: Life is what you make it

To the Editor:

Because of all the bad news we hear and read about on a daily basis, perhaps a dash of self-realization is required to lift our spirits during the holidays and coming new year.

The purpose of life is whatever you want it to be. You have no idea what the future holds. Unforeseen events you have no control over can change your life forever. Many are dealt a unique hand in life they did not ask for, but we all have to play the hand given to us.

Some say eternal happiness comes later. Tomorrow may never come, so live for the here and now and experience what is precious to you today. You have only one life to do what you want. Don’t squander that opportunity by looking back at the mistakes you made but look forward to what is to come.

Discover those things that give you purpose and inspiration. Whatever you do to figure out what your destiny in life is, enjoy the journey because that experience is reason enough for living. And isn’t that what life is all about? You have but one chance to define who you are, what you stand for and why you are here … before you exit the cycle of life.

As the captain of your ship, make the best of that opportunity. So go out there and plot a course, set your sails, enjoy the voyage and live a spectacular life. Happy holidays.

Stephan C. Moen

Oswego