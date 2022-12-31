Letter: Bears the entire responsibility

To the Editor:

The truth of the insurrection can be found in the facts. Prior to the actual insurrection, Donald Trump and his close supporters continuously announced to the public there would be a wild Jan. 6 rally. He encouraged the public’s attention to participate, but hid the arrangements that he made with his closes associates. They were to recruit, plan and organize participation of a number of dissident groups (Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, etc.) to overrun the capitol.

On the morning rally of Jan. 6, he was made aware that much of the public around his rally were armed. However, he ended the rally by announcing to the crowd to fight for their rights and to march to the capitol where he would join them. Although he was stopped from going to the capitol, he kept a close eye watching them on TV.

It was over 187 minutes of his observing the grizzly attacks and damaging of the capitol that he allowed to continue. Many contacts requested him to take immediate action, but he ignored them all that time.

Here we are two years later and the accusation of voter fraud was never been substantiated, but was used to trigger the insurrection. Many loyal participants responded as patriots because they were duped into reacting to a election fraud lie that Donald Trump used as the incentive. Donald bears the entire responsibility for this attack on our democracy.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich