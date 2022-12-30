Letter: Not cutting back

To the Editor:

The school district wants a 9.5 % levy increase, village wants a 5.65% increase, park district wants a 7.0% increase and the fire district wants 7.0% (and they will try the referendum again). And the county wants a 5.5% increase, also. And per the minutes of the October township meeting, the assessor said your home assessments will go up another 8.67% next year again.

After the fire district referendum failed, the nonelected board 10 days later signed a contract giving all firefighters an 8% pay raise, three more paid holidays, increased the sick leave payback, decreased the employee insurance contribution by 10% pushing this back on the taxpayers, plus one year healthcare with the taxpayers paying 80% of the cost as they do now for one year after retirement. And there are thousands more dollars worth of incentives throughout the contract.

And don’t forget the back pay since the previous contract expired April 30, 2022. And this contract did not even go to arbitration to fight for the taxpayers, they just gave with no takeaways.

They are not cutting back anything. Just spending more. Fire/medics now make $102,543. A lieutenant makes $115,904. Captains make $121,699 and battalion chiefs make $133,870.

Patrick Stiles

Montgomery