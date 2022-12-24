Letter: You are a criminal

To the Editor:

As we know, Putin’s Russian war machine is having a hard time defeating the Ukrainian Army in a fair fight. So Putin is now shooting missiles at Ukrainian power and water works. He must be thinking if I freeze out the civil population and deny them fresh water, the Ukrainian Army might decide to go home and try to take care of the elderly, their wives and children and the general population.

Putin, what you are doing are war crimes. In war you do not execute civilians with gunshots and leave them in the streets. You don’t try to freeze them to death regardless of how easy it is, and you don’t have the Kremlin lie about how the Ukrainians are staging the deaths with actors.

I can’t blame the pope for getting emotional while praying for the Russians to stop their genocide of a peaceful country. Putin, you are not a genius, but you are a criminal.

George Hayner

Montgomery