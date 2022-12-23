Letter: Stop this event

To the Editor:

Yorkville City Council and supporting staff and appointees:

As you are aware, I have been coming to City Council meetings to address the issue of drag shows being held in locations where this activity is not permitted by Yorkville ordinances.

Our bowling alley, Pinz Entertainment Center, and a local restaurant, Southbank Original Barbecue, have held such events. Shows that include male or female impersonation are wisely defined as adult entertainment in Yorkville. Drag, in general, is part of a larger agenda to demoralize society and is part of an effort to make deviant behavior mainstream and acceptable.

Mayor John Purcell put out a statement assuring Yorkville residents that this issue was dealt with.

However, it has been brought to my attention that Pinz Entertainment Center will be having another drag show on Dec. 23.

This is an opportunity for you to be proactive as a city council and stop this event before it becomes an ordinance violation. Please honor your constitutional oaths to uphold the law, which includes enforceable ordinances of the United City of Yorkville.

I appreciate your prompt attention to this matter.

• Yorkville Municipal Code Adult Entertainment Definitions 3-11-1--Adult entertainment cabaret: A public or private establishment which is licensed to serve food and/or alcoholic beverages which features … male or female impersonators or similar entertainers.

Michael Krempski

Yorkville