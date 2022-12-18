Letter: Trim park holdings

To the Editor:

Reading of the budget decisions by the county commissioners, it struck me as unusual that the Forest Preserve budget was as much as a third that of the county – $9.6 million, the County $28.3 million. (Kendall County Record Nov. 23 issue). At a 150,000 county population, this is $60 per capita. Cook County spends $141 million (doubled from last year) for about $30 per capita. Cook County has 70,000 acres costing taxpayers $2,000 per acre per year.

We have Silver Springs State Park, access to other county parks and campgrounds. How much “forest” preserve was originally buffalo pasture or offers horse/event services in competition with private providers?

I suspect more than just Minkler Road park was created to block development that might adversely affect existing housing. Do we see throngs of people crowding these venues, even on summer weekends? And security in our quiet parks is a concern. Bicyclists are safer on roads.

Maybe our commissioners could trim park holdings – the Fox Road former Boy Scouts campground could be a major development. What might be done to aid the homeless with such proceeds? As farmland, park acreage will provide $1,000 or so in net income instead of several thousands in net costs for county residents.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon