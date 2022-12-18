Letter: Santas for SPS success

To the Editor:

We hosted our eighth annual Santas for Suicide Prevention Services on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Yorkville.

Swarms of Santas came to participate and parade down Route 47. Starting at Pinz Entertainment Center, pausing at Town Square for an epic performance from YPAC and then finishing at Southbank Original Barbecue for cocoa and cookies.

Over $2,000 was raised for Suicide Prevention Services, based in Batavia.

SPS offers counseling, a 24-hour phone hotline, support groups, intervention in the schools, prevention training and awareness events such as this one.

Thank you to Jen’s Limo Service Plus, Yorkville YPAC, Emily Weber, Pinz Entertainment Center, Southbank Original Barbecue, Gina Nance, The Lopez family, Tae Moon Photography and our sponsor, Ryan Homes.

Until next year, Yorkville. We thank you.

Jen Slepicka

Yorkville