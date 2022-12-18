Letter: Encourages divisiveness

To the Editor:

A recent letter said you can do a little research and I encourage you to research the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents, proposed by the administration’s Deficit Reduction Act.

According to most articles on the internet, the proposal is for additional employees. Forbes states that the $80 billion proposed is six times the current annual IRS budget of $12.6 billion and $45.6 billion is for enforcement. The administration claims the enforcement will only be on high-income earners and corporations; however, that is not guaranteed. Obama-era IRS chief John Koskinen has stated that the proposal is too much.

The recent letter inferred that most hiring will be replacements for retirees, which is not supported by articles on the internet as the $80 billion is money for additional employees. It is reported that after an uproar, the IRS had retracted the statement agreeing to use deadly force when necessary, on employment applications.

The letter made insinuations that we choose representatives who dictate propaganda, twist truth, sow uncertainty and incite violence without citing specifics. That certainly encourages divisiveness. Regarding violence, there was no action by the present administration to stop the violence while cities burned. Several recent writers have claimed election of Republicans would lead to autocracy. Everyone should consider that President Biden’s executive order to repay student loans with taxpayers’ money, without congressional approval, is a perfect example of autocracy.

Leland H. Hoffer

Oswego