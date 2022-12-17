Letter: Unimaginable salaries

To the Editor:

I admit that the first section of the newspaper I read is the sports section. Hey, I’m a fan who enjoys baseball, football, basketball – in other words just about all of them. It’s mindless entertainment, unless of course of you have an online betting app on your phone.

The thing that has me in a quandary is the absolutely unimaginable salaries being offered major league baseball stars. If someone was goofy enough to offer you an $87 million, two-year deal like the one Jason Verlander just received from the Mets, you’d take it of course. The unbelievable sums that are being tossed about are way beyond my imagination.

So what bothers me? Well, I think of the family of four anywhere who scrapes up $200 to $300 once or twice a year to attend a ballgame with ticket prices in the stratosphere to sit in the upper deck, let alone, God forbid, a box seat.

There is no suggestion offered here. My only wish is that if you still have a $30,000,000 deal to fulfill your initial obligation, please do it. Don’t opt out to try for $35,000,000. Try and struggle along on your current deal. I know I sound petty because this is just a business deal, but my goodness how much money does one actually need? I guess the answer is, all you can get your hands on.

Don Lass

Oswego