Letter: Concerned about campaign donation

To the Editor:

The village of Oswego has seen a rise in planning and construction of apartment rental units. One project that caught my eye is the new Tuscany Station development on Orchard Road that will add almost 500 apartments. I assume the village of Oswego has criteria of who they are dealing with and they fully understand new development for our community’s well-being.

The company names listed on the village documents are Tuscany Station LLC and Abby Properties LLC tied to a name in Plano that is apparently a private residence. Anyone can look up these LLCs on the Illinois Secretary of State website for the full names and addresses associated with LLCs.

According to the Illinois Board of Elections page, in September 2022, a campaign donation of $2,500 was made payable to the Oswego Village President’s PAC. In October 2022, a hearing of “major project changes” occurred at our Oswego Planning Commission on that very project. The donation came from an attorney representing this project of the same name listed in the minutes of the Oct. 6, 2022, village planning meeting.

I am concerned about the campaign donation and its timing, but it appears there is no significant development company that I can find on this project. There is no website, office or history that I can find on these people or LLCs. Will our Oswego village administration demand clarification and most importantly, will our elected village trustees ask these questions for the betterment of Oswego?

David Edelman

Oswego