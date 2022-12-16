Letter: Christmas Cards for Vets thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you Oswegoland. Nearly 800 Christmas Cards for Vets are going to veterans homes in Anna, La Salle, Manteno, Quincy, Hines Blind Center and to Bickford, Symphony at Tillers, Cedarhurst, Hillside, Alden Waterford, Jennings Terrace, and Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, Oswego and Yorkville.

Thank you veteran-signing-veterans. A special shout out to the Gill, Klasen and a name starting with S families who served in every branch of the military except the Coast Guard and donated some cash to help with postage, for which I am most grateful.

Thanks to the village of Oswego’s Julie Hoffman for our spot next to the village tree where we had good light for Christmas Walk attendees as young as 2 to see what they were signing. Thank you Diane Beukelman and Billie Small, Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, who got 154 cards signed against the winds. Beth Peshia was there in spirit, and thank you all-around-helper James for setup and teardown.

Other patriotic-minded, card-signing helpers came together to remember our troops: Dara, Aurora Girl Scout Troop #4785; Principal Piatek, Churchill Elementary third to fifth graders; Alexandra Gohla, OEHS Key Club, and 4-H Silver Spurs leaders.

Thank you Mae, Linda, Judy, Veronica and Craig for Christmas card donations. Please call the Senior Center at 630-554-5602 if you want to donate cards.

“Make & Take a Christmas Card for Your Special Vet” was added this year at Kendall County Democratic Party, 10 S. Main St., Oswego. Cards are provided to cut, sign and decorate for your special veteran.

Judy Siedlecki

Christmas Cards for Vets Organizer

Oswego