Letter: Quite a lady

To the Editor:

Many will recognize the name Gabby Giffords. Recently, we found a great documentary about her on CNN Films. She served a district in Arizona for the U.S. House of Representatives until severely wounded by a mass shooter.

The film tells of her determination to again be able to speak and move about. Her husband, Mark Kelly, an astronaut, retired from the Navy and NASA in order to help with her care and subsequently he became a U.S. Senator. Recently he was reelected.

The two of them were motivated to do more than just issue a statement about gun violence and so started Giffords PAC to combat gun violence.

As you will see, the film is dramatic and we come to find Gabby a remarkable woman. I encourage your support of the Giffords PAC. I believe you can find this film at CNN Gabby Giffords Won’t Back down.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich