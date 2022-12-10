Letter: Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day thanks

To the Editor:

Now that we are in the season of giving, the Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day Committee would like to thank everyone who made our sixth annual event a great success.

We collected nearly $800 in cash donations and seven tubs of nonperishable food items for both the Kendall County Community Food Pantry and the Harvest Chapel Food Pantry at our Oct. 23 event.

We would like to thank the following individuals, organizations and companies for their sponsorship, in-kind donations or volunteering help to carry out our event:

Ken Digate, Ed and Wolf Schleining, Tammi Schleining and Lauren Stoneberg, Kelly Fehling, Mike Shepherd, FNBO, FNIC, Metro Net-Mickey Walker, Jamie Fahrner and Warrior Valley Baseball, Lucio Mendoza of KidzBouncing, Sandwich VFW and American Legion Posts, Becky Lueken, Dave Kurtz, Rick Olson, Juan Garcia, Cristian Latham, Plano Mayor Mike Rennels, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, Beth Nelson, Jim Teckenbrock, Colanne Schwemlein, Eric Kapps, Geoff Penman, Kathleen Martin, our two Bologna Co-Mayors – Kendall County Community Food Pantry Chairman Greg Witek and Harvest Chapel Director Jeff Ikemire, Plano Chamber Director Deana Lanham, Sandwich Chamber Director Ann Marie Dunn, and of course, all of the people of Bologna, Illinois, who came out and made donations, had fun and supported our annual food drive.

Without any of you this event would never be possible, so thank you all who did your part to make PBS Day another success, and we look forward to seeing you next October for the seventh annual event.

Chris Schwemlein

PBS Day Committee member

Plano