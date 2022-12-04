Letter: Consistently uphold ordinances

To the Editor:

A petition signed by 23 Yorkville residents was submitted to the Yorkville City Council on Nov. 22 by a group of local citizens rallying for law and order under the slogan “LET KIDS BE KIDS,” based upon existing Yorkville definitions and codes.

Adult Entertainment 3-11-1:

Adult entertainment cabaret: A public or private establishment which is licensed to serve food and/or alcoholic beverages which features male or female impersonators.

Liquor Control 3-3-12(E)(2)(a):

It shall be unlawful for any persons, while acting as an entertainer, to expose his or her buttocks.

Recent reporting about the content of the petition has been misleading. The actual petition reads as follows:

To Whom It May Concern:

We, the undersigned citizens of Yorkville, request that the Mayor and City Council operate in truth and uphold and equally apply the law, with respect to adult entertainment that is currently being allowed to occur in Yorkville. We ask that the Mayor or City Council do the following:

1. Send a new letter to the [Illinois Liquor Control Commission] explaining that Southbank Original Barbecue was not properly zoned to host male/female impersonation on June 11, 2022, per Yorkville codes and that the exposure of buttocks during the show violated Liquor Control ordinance 3-3-12(E)(2)(a).

2. Inform business owners and the general public that the Southbank Original Barbecue show violated Liquor Control ordinance 3-3-12(E)(2)(a) and that all drag shows are defined as adult entertainment within the Yorkville codes, requiring special zoning and licensing.

3. Consistently uphold and equally apply all written and published Yorkville ordinances.

Molly Krempski

Yorkville