Letter: Civility indeed

To the Editor:

You might remember a comment from a couple of weeks ago when I expressed the hope that after the midterm election we would find ways for civil conversation.

I am pleased to report that there is an organization that helps us do just that. It is called Braver Angels and its purpose is to facilitate bridging the gap, bringing people from both sides to the table listen, not to argue You will find more about it on the web at BraverAngels.org

Of the books mentioned on the web, I liked the title of this one: “I Never Thought of it That Way” by Monica Guzman. It is healthy reading.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich