Letter: Area veterans wowed

To the Editor:

They’ve done it again. Area veterans wowed the attentive audience at Chapel on the Green’s Veterans Appreciation Program. Chapel members were excited to resume the annual tradition after a two-year hiatus.

We are sincerely grateful to those who so generously shared their experiences and their knowledge with us: Rev. Bob Dell, Army Air Forces 1944-1945, Reserves 1943-1952; Dick Miller, Navy 1944-1946; Tom Bulin, Marines 1965-1969; Jim Davidson, Army 1967-1969; Terry Charbonneau, Marines 1967-1970, Reserves 1970-1997; and Dr. Bill Hayden, Air Force 1968-1970.

Special thanks to master of ceremonies Henry Cryder, Army 1963-1965, Reserves 1966-1970, and to our veteran volunteers: Bill Schell, Vic Stott, Rick Falato, Kevin Childs, Norm Meier, Rick Gardner and Tom Banning. Thanks also to Boy Scout Troop 40 for the presentation of the colors.

Mark your calendar now for the chapel’s next Veterans Appreciation Program, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Come for an impactful afternoon of listening to amazing stories from our heroes. You won’t want to miss it.

Carol Sheeley

On behalf of Chapel on the Green

Yorkville