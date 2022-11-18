Letter: Just do something

To the Editor:

Democrats have once again maintained political control over Illinois. Gov. Pritzker immediately began by not being gracious but by calling Republicans political grifters.

We heard from JB and his party during the weeks running up to Election Day how they all fight for lower taxes, fighting inflation, fighting the oil companies to lower prices, yet nothing ever changes. Illinois is right up there with New Jersey, New York and California with regard to the highest taxes citizens in the country have to pay.

All you winners, do something. Gas is still above $4 a gallon. Inflation is still over 9%. You all talk about how you’re working to solve these problems. My response is just do something, for a change.

Don Lass

Oswego