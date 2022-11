To the Editor:

The heading for a recent article by Clarences Page cautioned us, “By the way, this time democracy itself is on the ballot.”

As I write this, it is but two days before Election Day. Mr. Page wonders if all the threats and threatening talk will disappear right after we cast our votes (which I hope you did). You can be the judge, now, a few days after voting, if indeed we have returned to a decent level of civility. I pray it is so.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich