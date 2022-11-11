Letter: The start of autocracy

To the Editor:

I am writing this on the night before the midterm elections, so if it is printed you will know that I’m not trying to convince you to vote for any particular candidate as the voting is over. It wouldn’t have done any good anyhow, because you already had your mind made up.

If you voted for a Republican, I just wanted to make you aware of a few things. Across the country, there were over 300 Republican candidates running for important positions who are election deniers. Trump sued in numerous courts in which the majority of judges were appointed by him, and they all rebuffed his claims of voter fraud. He took it to the Supreme Court, and they refused to even hear his case.

You would think his claims of voter fraud would be done and over, wouldn’t you? Instead, he repeated the Big Lie over and over until his supporters began to believe it, and candidates who just wanted to be elected began to preach it as truth.

If the projections are correct, Republicans will hold a majority in the House and will have a good chance of a majority in the Senate. That is only the beginning.

Congratulations folks. You will have removed two of the basic tenets which have made democracy a shining success in America, the system of checks and balances and the peaceful transfer of power. That is the start of autocracy. That could never happen here, right?

I take solace knowing I won’t be around to see the worst of what the future will bring, but I will fear until my final day what my children and grandchildren will face. Finally, you are entitled to your own opinions, but you are not entitled to your own facts.

Duane D. Hem

Montgomery