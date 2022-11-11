Letter: Maintain some civility

To the Editor:

There’s no better way to unite people than to first label and demonize those people you yearn to listen to, debate and learn among. Recognizing a group as “election deniers” after the opposition party had called the 45th president of the United States an “illegitimate president” for most, if not all his term, is hypocritical and certainly doesn’t promote the goal of unity. This after illegally setting him up for illegitimate conspiracy charges. How many SWAT teams have been deployed toward that criminal activity?

Our current leadership has labeled half the nation “semi-fascists,” while he and his party’s actions are often fascist in nature. Censoring one perspective or opinion that doesn’t meet the mainstream narrative is a tactic of fascism. Fascism may be assigned by definition to the far-right, but the practices clearly aren’t exclusive to that affiliation. So, if we’re ever going to unite, we must first be honest with each other. We must set aside the stereotyping and name calling and focus on the things that matter to us most. We share common ground on most of those issues.

So, long after we’ve voted, and most of us have already decided our votes, we will still have the problem of politicians, elites and the media pitting us against each other. That is their power over us, and they are fantastic at that one thing. We vote them in, but they often make decisions that aren’t in our best interest. And they really love us being at each other’s throats. When “Orange Man Bad” is out of the political picture, which won’t take 40-50 years like many in charge today have been in power, there will be the next villain. This isn’t new. It goes back decades. They beat us all like a drum.

When the votes come in, let’s just pray that we can maintain some civility and work toward rebuilding our republic. This is a special thing we have here in the United States of America. We should all be able to get behind it.

Steve Cope

Oswego